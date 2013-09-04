HBO Proceeding With Third Season of 'The Newsroom'

Updated: 8:18 p.m. ET

HBO is moving forward with a third season of its Aaron Sorkin cable news drama The Newsroom. Series star Jeff Daniels broke the news in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are excited about proceeding to a Season 3 and are continuing our

conversations with Aaron about schedules," said an HBO spokesperson in a

statement on Wednesday.

Sorkin is currently committed to write the script for a biopic on Steve Jobs based on Walter Issacson's biography.

The news comes as the pay cable network

on Tuesday announced that True Blood, which was The Newsroom's lead-in on Sundays, wouldend its run after its seventh season next summer.

The

Newsroom's second season premiered to 2.2million viewers in July,

up slightly from its series premiere. Its season finale airs Sunday, Sept. 15.