HBO To Preview ‘Game of Thrones' On April 3

HBO will air a 15-minute preview of its upcoming series Game of

Thrones on Sunday, April 3 at 9 p.m.

The preview will be available immediately

following on HBO.com and HBO Go and on HBO On Demand the next day.

The

fantasy series is based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George

R.R. Martin. Its 10-episode season will bow Sunday, April 17.