HBO To Preview ‘Game of Thrones' On April 3
HBO will air a 15-minute preview of its upcoming series Game of
Thrones on Sunday, April 3 at 9 p.m.
The preview will be available immediately
following on HBO.com and HBO Go and on HBO On Demand the next day.
The
fantasy series is based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George
R.R. Martin. Its 10-episode season will bow Sunday, April 17.
