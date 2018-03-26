HBO Premieres Shandling Documentary March 26

HBO debuts The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, a 4 ½ hour documentary from Judd Apatow, which airs in two parts Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling features conversations with James L. Brooks, Jim Carrey, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Conan O’Brien, Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman, among other comic luminaries.

Shandling, whose work includes It’s Garry Shandling’s Show on Showtime and The Larry Sanders Show on HBO, died in 2016. “That show will outlast all of us,” Leno said of the latter.

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling is directed and executive produced by Apatow, who worked on The Larry Sanders Show as a writer, producer and director. Sheila Nevins executive produced The Zen Diaries for HBO.