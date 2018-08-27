HBO Premieres Jennifer Garner Comedy ‘Camping’ Oct. 14

HBO will debut the comedy Camping, starring Jennifer Garner, Oct. 14. Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, co-creators on HBO comedy Girls, will executive produce Camping. There are eight episodes in the first season.

To celebrate her husband Walt’s 44th birthday, obsessively organized and aggressively controlling Kathryn gathers her meek sister, holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong. What was supposed to be a fun camping trip quickly becomes “a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten,” according to HBO.

Camping is based on a British series of the same name.

“When we saw Julia Davis’ hilarious U.K. Camping, we knew this was the most fun concept for writers and actors,” said Dunham and Konner. “We are so excited by our cast. We are so excited by this story. We are so excited to make you never want to go to the woods again.”

Garner stars alongside David Tennant. Series regulars include Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto and Ione Skye.

Camping is written and executive produced by Dunham and Konner for A Casual Romance; written and executive produced by John Riggi; executive produced by Julia Davis for Hush Ho; Christine Langan for Baby Cow Productions, and by Ilene S. Landress and Tom Lassally.

Konner directed the pilot.

HBO has partnered with outdoor gear supplier REI Co-op on an Instagram contest, #CampingHBOContest, that invites users to post their best Camping hack videos. Dunham and Konner will select the grand prize winner, who gets a trip to Los Angeles for a Camping premiere, and camping gear.

Advance screenings of Camping will be held at REI stores in Seattle on Oct. 8th, Denver Oct. 12th and Washington, D.C. Oct. 16th.