HBO Picks Up ‘Veep' To Series
HBO picked up its pilot Veep
to series, a comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the first female vice
president.
Created by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop), the Washington, D.C.-set series stars Louis-Dreyfus
as a former senator who becomes Vice President and discovers the job is
everything she was warned about and not what she expected.
"Armando Iannucci is a master of smart, savvy humor, and
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the sharpest comic actors around," said Sue
Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment. "We look forward to a memorable series
from them and fellow executive producers Frank Rich and Christopher Godsick."
Veep is expected
to begin production in Baltimore this fall for a 2012 premiere on HBO.
