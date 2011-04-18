HBO Picks Up ‘Veep' To Series

HBO picked up its pilot Veep

to series, a comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the first female vice

president.

Created by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop), the Washington, D.C.-set series stars Louis-Dreyfus

as a former senator who becomes Vice President and discovers the job is

everything she was warned about and not what she expected.

"Armando Iannucci is a master of smart, savvy humor, and

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the sharpest comic actors around," said Sue

Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment. "We look forward to a memorable series

from them and fellow executive producers Frank Rich and Christopher Godsick."

Veep is expected

to begin production in Baltimore this fall for a 2012 premiere on HBO.