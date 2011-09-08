HBO Picks Up Sorkin's Cable News Drama

HBO has ordered Aaron Sorkin's cable news drama to series.

The hour-long drama received a 10-episode pickup; HBO did not give a premiere date.

The untitled series will center around the staff of a fictitious cable newsroom "as they set out on a patriotic and quixotic mission to do the news well in the face of corporate and commercial obstacles and their own personal entanglements."

Jeff Daniels will headline as the anchor, with Sam Waterston playing his boss. The series also stars Emily Mortimer, Olivia Munn, Alison Pill, John Gallagher Jr., Dev Patel and Thomas Sadowksi.