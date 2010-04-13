HBO Picks Up Second Season of 'Treme'

HBO has picked up a second season of Treme, the New Orleans-set drama from David Simon, the creator of The Wire.

The series bowed Apr. 11, attracting 1.4 million viewers.

In a statement, Michael Lombardo, HBO's programming chief, called Treme, "emblematic" of what HBO's aspires to.

Executive Producers Simon and Eric Overmeyer "have embarked on an exploration of the soul of one of the world's most unique cities through the lives of an exquisitely crafted cast of characters," he said. "We are thrilled that the press has recognized the profound artistry and intelligence of this show and are eager to see where David and Eric take us in a second season."

Production on the second season will begin in the fall in New Orleans.

HBO's latest drama, Martin Scorsese and Terence Winter's Prohibition-era parable Boardwalk Empire, is slated to bow this fall on the network.