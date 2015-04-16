HBO Picks Up Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Divorce’ Comedy

Sarah Jessica Parker is returning to HBO. The pay cabler has picked up her comedy Divorce.

The half-hour comedy, from British writer-actress Sharon Horgan, tells the story of a “very, very long divorce.” Parker is an executive producer on the series, along with Paul Simms, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan.

Parker stars as Frances, whom HBO describes as a “woman who suddenly begins to reassess her life and her marriage.” Thomas Haden Church will play her husband Robert. Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam round out the initial cast.

HBO says the series will begin shooting in New York later this year; the network did not announce when the series would premiere.

Divorce marks Parker’s return to the HBO lineup since Sex and the City ended its run in 2004; the series spawned a pair of big screen films.