HBO Orders ‘Westworld’ to Series

HBO has ordered Westworld to series.

The pay cabler made the announcement via its Twitter account on Monday afternoon, with a premiere date scheduled for sometime next year.

The futuristic drama is an adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, which centers on an adult amusement park that is populated by lifelike robots. The network describes the series as "a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin." It will star Anthony Hopkins in his first-ever series regular role, along with Ed Harris, James Marsden, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright.

Westworld comes from J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk’s Bad Robot, with the two on board as executive producers, along with Jerry Weintraub, Jonathan Nolan (who directed the pilot) and Lisa Joy.