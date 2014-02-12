HBO Orders 'Utopia' From Fincher, Flynn

David Fincher and his recent collaborator Gillian Flynn will partner on an adaptation for HBO of the British drama series Utopia, the network announced Wednesday.

Fincher will oversee and executive produce the series, and direct the pilot. Flynn, who worked with Fincher on the upcoming film Gone Girl, will write the series as part of an overall deal with HBO.

Joshua Donen, Jane Featherstone, and Carolyn G. Bernstein will serve as executive producers. Dennis Kelly, who wrote the original British miniseries, will also executive produce. The HBO series will be a thriller focusing on fans of an underground graphic novel on the hunt for a mysterious sequel.