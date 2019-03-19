HBO Orders More ‘High Maintenance’

HBO has renewed comedy High Maintenance for season four, days after season three wrapped. Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair created the show.

High Maintenance features a New York marijuana dealer known as The Guy, played by Sinclair. “High Maintenance paints a uniquely authentic portrait of New York with empathy and insight, telling amusing, surprising, sometimes moving and always poignant tales of denizens who are usually just faces on the crowded sidewalks of Brooklyn,” according to HBO.

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory are the executive producers on High Maintenance. Bowen Yang and Joshua Schubart are also in the cast.