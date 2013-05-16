HBO Orders Mike Judge Comedy

HBO has ordered a comedy series from Mike Judge (Beavis

& Butthead, King of the Hill) about Silicon Valley's tech boom.





The logline for the untitled series is: A half-hour comedy

set in the high tech gold rush of modern Silicon Valley, where the people most

qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.





The pilot was written by Judge, John Altschuler and Dave

Krinsky, who serve as executive producers along with Michael Rotenberg and

Scott Rudin.





The pickup comes one day after HBO ordered anuntitled Michael Lannon dramedy project.