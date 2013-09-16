HBO Orders Lindelof's 'The Leftovers' to Series

HBO has greenlit 10 episodes of drama The Leftovers.

The one-hour drama will be executive produced by Damon Lindelof, marking his return to television since ABC's Lost.

Lindelof will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Peter Berg, Tom Perrota, Sarah Aubrey, Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger on as executive producers. Berg directed the pilot. The series comes to HBO from Warner Bros. TV, in a rare order from an outside studio for the pay cabler.

The series, which is based on Perrota's novel of the same name, follows individuals left behind after The Rapture. Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman and Liv Tyler will star.