HBO Orders 'Getting On' to Series

HBO has picked up one of its comedy pilots, Getting On, to series.

The medical comedy is a remake of the British series of the same name. The series takes place in a women's geriatric wing and centers around the nurses, doctors and administrators as they struggle to care for elderly patients at the beleaguered

hospital. The network has ordered six episodes.

The HBO adaptation comes from Big Love creators Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, under their Anima Sola Productions banner. Anima's Lisa Bellomo will produce with BBC Worldwide'sJane Tranter and Julie Gardner. Geoff Atkinson, who produced the original version, will also serve as an EP.

This marks HBO's second coproduction with BBC Worldwide, joining Family Tree, which premieres in May.