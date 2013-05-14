HBO Orders Gay-Themed Dramedy

HBO has picked up eight episodes of a series about gay men living in San Francisco.

The untitled project is from writer/coexecutive producer Michael Lannan, with Andrew Haigh, David Marshall Grant and Sarah Condon as executive producers as well. The project stars Glee's Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett.

The logline for the series is:

Three friends in San Francisco explore the fun and sometimes overwhelming options available to a new generation of gay men.

Production is expected to begin this fall for a 2014 premiere.