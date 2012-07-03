HBO Orders Fourth Season of ‘Eastbound & Down'

HBO has renewed baseball comedy Eastbound & Down for a fourth season, a network spokesperson

confirmed.

The pay cabler has ordered eight additional episodes of the

Danny McBride series to return next year. On Monday HBO also renewed two of itsdramas -- the long running True Blood

and freshman skein The Newsroom.

Eastbound & Down

ended its third season in April, with the finale drawing 1.1 million totalviewers.

Its renewal keeps HBO with three comedies on its schedule including Girls and Veep.