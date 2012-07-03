HBO Orders Fourth Season of ‘Eastbound & Down'
HBO has renewed baseball comedy Eastbound & Down for a fourth season, a network spokesperson
confirmed.
The pay cabler has ordered eight additional episodes of the
Danny McBride series to return next year. On Monday HBO also renewed two of itsdramas -- the long running True Blood
and freshman skein The Newsroom.
Eastbound & Down
ended its third season in April, with the finale drawing 1.1 million totalviewers.
Its renewal keeps HBO with three comedies on its schedule including Girls and Veep.
