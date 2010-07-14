HBO Orders David Milch and Michael Mann's 'Luck'
HBO has picked up the new David
Milch/Michael Mann drama Luck, the
network announced today. The series is Milch's third for the network after the
groundbreaking Deadwood and the dead
on arrival John From Cincinnati.
Milch wrote the pilot for Luck and Michael
Mann directed it. Mann, whose career kicked off with the TV series Miami Vice, has mostly worked in film of
late directing iconic movies including The
Insider, Heat and Last of the
Mohicans.
Luck
revolves around the colorful world of horse racing - the owners, gamblers,
jockeys. It boasts an all-star cast headlined by Dustin Hoffman. Dennis Farina,
John Ortiz, Kevin Dunn, Richard Kind, Jason Gedrick, Ritchie Coster, Ian Hart,
Tom Payne, Kerry Condon, Gary Stevens, Nick Nolte and Jill Hennessy also
star.
"Michael Mann delivered a pilot from
David Milch's brilliant script that took our breath away," said Michael
Lombardo, president of HBO programming, in a statement. "We are truly excited
that these two artists, and our extraordinary cast headed by Dustin Hoffman,
will be bringing Luck to life."
Luck
is scheduled to begin filming this fall at Los Angeles' Santa Anita Park and
other locales around southern California.
