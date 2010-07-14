HBO Orders David Milch and Michael Mann's 'Luck'

HBO has picked up the new David

Milch/Michael Mann drama Luck, the

network announced today. The series is Milch's third for the network after the

groundbreaking Deadwood and the dead

on arrival John From Cincinnati.

Milch wrote the pilot for Luck and Michael

Mann directed it. Mann, whose career kicked off with the TV series Miami Vice, has mostly worked in film of

late directing iconic movies including The

Insider, Heat and Last of the

Mohicans.

Luck

revolves around the colorful world of horse racing - the owners, gamblers,

jockeys. It boasts an all-star cast headlined by Dustin Hoffman. Dennis Farina,

John Ortiz, Kevin Dunn, Richard Kind, Jason Gedrick, Ritchie Coster, Ian Hart,

Tom Payne, Kerry Condon, Gary Stevens, Nick Nolte and Jill Hennessy also

star.

"Michael Mann delivered a pilot from

David Milch's brilliant script that took our breath away," said Michael

Lombardo, president of HBO programming, in a statement. "We are truly excited

that these two artists, and our extraordinary cast headed by Dustin Hoffman,

will be bringing Luck to life."

Luck

is scheduled to begin filming this fall at Los Angeles' Santa Anita Park and

other locales around southern California.