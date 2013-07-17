HBO Orders Comedy Series 'Togetherness'
HBO has picked up the half-hour comedy series Togetherness
to begin production in Los Angeles in early 2014, a network spokesperson
confirms. The episode order has not yet been determined.
Togetherness follows two couples living under the
same roof who struggle to keep their relationships alive while pursuing their
individual dreams. The comedy is from writers/executive producers/directors Jay
and Mark Duplass. Stephanie Langhoff is co-executive producer and Steve Zissis
is writer and consulting producer.
Mark Duplass will also star in the series
alongside Melanie Lynskey, who plays his wife, Amada Peet as her sister and
Zissis as their struggling actor friend.
