HBO Orders Comedy Series 'Togetherness'

HBO has picked up the half-hour comedy series Togetherness

to begin production in Los Angeles in early 2014, a network spokesperson

confirms. The episode order has not yet been determined.

Togetherness follows two couples living under the

same roof who struggle to keep their relationships alive while pursuing their

individual dreams. The comedy is from writers/executive producers/directors Jay

and Mark Duplass. Stephanie Langhoff is co-executive producer and Steve Zissis

is writer and consulting producer.

Mark Duplass will also star in the series

alongside Melanie Lynskey, who plays his wife, Amada Peet as her sister and

Zissis as their struggling actor friend.