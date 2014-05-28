HBO Orders Comedy From ‘Eastbound & Down’ Duo

Danny McBride is returning to HBO as the premium cabler picked up Vice Principals, from McBride and his Eastbound & Down cocreator Jody Hill.

The series is set for 18 episodes, with the amount per season still to be determined.

“Danny McBride and Jody Hill have created a smart, rowdy and unpredictable style of comedy that we can’t get enough of,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. “The idea of them setting their minds on high school was irresistible.”

McBride’s Eastbound & Down, where the actor played a foul-mouthed, washed-up former major league pitcher, ran for four seasons from 2009-2013.

Along with McBride and Hill, Eastbound executive producers David Gordon Green and Stephanie Laing will serve in that capacity as well.