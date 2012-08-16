HBO Orders Christopher Guest Comedy
HBO has ordered the new documentary-style comedy series Family Tree from filmmaker Christopher
Guest, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
The half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids, Girls) as 30-year-old Tom Chadwick, who, after losing his job,
inherits a mysterious box of belongings from a great aunt and begins
investigating his family lineage.
Family Tree will
be in the same style of Guest's films like Best
in Show and A Mighty Wind. The
series, from NBCUniversal International Television, will air simultaneously on
BBC Two in the U.K.
The series is written, created and executive-produced by Guest
and Jim Piddock, with Karen Murphy also serving as executive producer and Guest
directing.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.