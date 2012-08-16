HBO Orders Christopher Guest Comedy

HBO has ordered the new documentary-style comedy series Family Tree from filmmaker Christopher

Guest, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids, Girls) as 30-year-old Tom Chadwick, who, after losing his job,

inherits a mysterious box of belongings from a great aunt and begins

investigating his family lineage.

Family Tree will

be in the same style of Guest's films like Best

in Show and A Mighty Wind. The

series, from NBCUniversal International Television, will air simultaneously on

BBC Two in the U.K.

The series is written, created and executive-produced by Guest

and Jim Piddock, with Karen Murphy also serving as executive producer and Guest

directing.