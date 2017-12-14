HBO Orders 10th Season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

After the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped Dec. 3, HBO has ordered a 10th season of the Larry David comedy. Production starts in the spring.

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming.

Curb Your Enthusiasm started in 2001 and has done 90 episodes. David plays an over-the-top version of himself.

"As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” said David.

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis are in the cast.

The show’s executive producers are David, Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.