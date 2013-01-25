HBO Officially Renews 'Girls' for Third Season

HBO on Friday officially renewed Girls for a third season, which will expand from 10 episodes in previous seasons to 12.

The announcement comes after series creator/star Lena Dunham broke the news to 30 Rock's Alec Baldwin on his "Here's the Thing" WNYC podcast on Monday.

Girlspremiered its second season to 866,000 viewers Jan. 13, slightly below its debut audience last year. That same night the series racked up two awards at the Golden Globes for best comedy and a best actress nod for Dunham.