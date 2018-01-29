HBO Offers Subscribers ‘Divorce’ and ‘Crashing’ Before Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl looming, HBO is giving subscribers a chance to watch its Sunday shows up against the big game early. On Friday, Feb. 2, subscribers will have access to the new episodes of comedies Divorce and Crashing on HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand, and through partners’ streaming platforms.

The shows will still air at their originally scheduled times Sunday, Feb. 4, starting at 10 p.m. Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church star in Divorce. Pete Holmes and Lauren Lapkus star in Crashing. Both shows are coming up to episode No. 4 in their second season.

The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 4 in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. NBC airs the game this year.