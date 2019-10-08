HBO Offers New ‘Axios’ Episodes Starting Oct. 20

Axios returns to HBO with four episodes starting Sunday, Oct. 20. The 30-minute docu-series will run in the 6 p.m. ET/PT slot.

The show premiered on HBO last November. Season two had four episodes last spring and four more this fall.

HBO has renewed its partnership with AXIOS-DCTV (Downtown Community Television Center) for two additional years.

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz return to direct and produce the series.

Axios was co-founded in 2016 by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz.

“The worlds of politics, business, tech and culture are colliding faster and more furiously than ever,” said Axios CEO VandeHei. “Viewers hunger to see and fully understand what really matters in this noisy age. This collaboration with HBO and DCTV has allowed us to put a sharp new lens on the people, ideas and trends at the heart of this collision.”

Previous Axios programs on HBO have featured interviews with President Donald J. Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.