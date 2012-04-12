HBO Offering 'Girls,' 'Veep' Pilots to Non-Subs

HBO

will make the premiere episodes of its two upcoming series, Girls and Veep,

available to non-subscribers.

Beginning the day

after each of series' debuts, the pilot episodes will go live on HBO.com,

YouTube, DailyMotion, TV.com, and multiple distributors' Free On Demand

platforms. Veep will also be available for download on iTunes.

Girls debuts

April 16 at 10:30 p.m., while

Veep bows a week later on April 22 at 10

p.m.

The sampling

opportunity will run from April 16-May 14 for Girls and April 23-May 21

for Veep.