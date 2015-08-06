HBO Now Hits the Google Chromecast

HBO Now, HBO’s new standalone OTT service, is now Google “Cast-enabled,” meaning it now supports the popular Chromecast streaming adapter and other systems that use the platform, which enables users to send content from a mobile device to the TV screen.

Shanna Preve, director of global content for Chromecast, announced the expanded support Thursday in this blog post.

In addition to the Chromecast, HBO Now also supports Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, Web browsers, and is in the process of expanding to the Amazon Fire TV box, Amazon Fire TV Stick and devices powered by Android TV, Google’s new OS for streaming players and smart TVs.

HBO Now has distribution deals in place with Apple, Cablevision Systems and Verizon Communications.

Originally posted on Multichannel.com.