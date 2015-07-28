Verizon Pitches HBO Now to Broadband Subs

Verizon Communications has struck a deal that enables the service provider to offer HBO Now, HBO’s new standalone OTT service, to standalone broadband customers Tuesday, while also clearing the way to offer the service via Verizon’s mobile video platform.

Verizon and HBO said the multi-platform deal gives the carrier the ability to offer HBO Now on all Verizon digital platforms, including to more than 100 million Verizon Wireless subs and to other consumers with smartphones and tablets.

HBO Now is available to all Verizon standalone broadband customers, including FiOS and DSL subs, starting Tuesday for $14.99 per month, and comes with a 30-day free trial. HBO content will also be offered “soon” to Verizon’s upcoming mobile video platform, which is slated for a late summer debut and will reportedly be called Go90.

