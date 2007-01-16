HBO Names Senior VP, Acquisitions and Production

HBO has named Andrew Reimer senior VP, acquisitions and production, a newly created position. In his new role, Reimer will oversee the acquisition and distribution of HBO Video merchandise in the U.S. and internationally. He will also organize a plan to increase the span of HBO Video releases, from feature fils to DVD films and family programming.

Prior to joining HBO, Reimer was the president of DEJ Productions, a Blockbuster Entertainment Inc. subsidiary. He was responsible for production, acquisition and distribution, along with creative and legal.

Before joining DEJ, Reimer was senior VP, worldwide television, at Lionsgate Entertainment/Trimark Pictures. Before that, he was VP, programming, at BET/Action Pay-Per-View.