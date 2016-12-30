HBO Moves Up Fisher-Reynolds Doc Premiere

HBO has moved up the premiere of the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in the wake of both stars’ deaths. The film, about the famed mother-daughter duo and their relationship, will debut Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. It was initially scheduled to air in March.

HBO describes Bright Lights as “the story of a family’s complicated love” and “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

The film, which has aired at several festivals, is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

HBO will also re-air Carrie Fisher’s 2010 special Wishful Drinking Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. It’s a feature-length adaptation of Fisher’s autobiographical stage production.

Fisher died Dec. 27 and Reynolds died Dec. 28.