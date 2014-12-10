HBO, ‘Modern Family’ Lead 21st Annual SAG Awards
Nominations for the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday (Dec. 10) morning in 13 total categories, with eight of the categories going to television.
Premium cabler HBO led the nominees with 14 nods in their direction, up from last year’s 13, including three ensemble nominations for Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire and Veep.
The network nearly dominated the entire male drama category, taking four out of the five nominations. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi were nominated again, the latter for the final time, along with True Detective’s Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Kevin Spacey was also recognized for his work on Netflix’s House of Cards.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was nominated once more for her lead role in Veep. On the miniseries and television movie front, The Normal Heart and Olive Kitteridge brought HBO four nominations with acting nods for Heart’s Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts and Kitteridge's Richard Jenkins and Frances McDormand.
ABC’s Modern Family led all television shows with acting nominations going to Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Julie Bowen as well as another for the comedy’s ensemble cast. Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Homeland all received three nominations including one in stunt coordination. House of Cards also had three.
Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany and How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis are new to the female drama category and both elicited cheers from the crowd.
Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco continued to be the most nominated performer in SAG history, adding another nod in the comedy actress front— a category that included a tie and therefore six nominations.
The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Adrien Brody, Houdini
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
Female Actorin a TV Movie or Miniseries
Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honourable Woman
Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge
Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart
Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Louis C.K., Louie
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jim Parsons, TheBig Bang Theory
Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
FemaleActor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew McConaughey, True Detective
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
