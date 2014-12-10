HBO, ‘Modern Family’ Lead 21st Annual SAG Awards

Nominations for the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday (Dec. 10) morning in 13 total categories, with eight of the categories going to television.

Premium cabler HBO led the nominees with 14 nods in their direction, up from last year’s 13, including three ensemble nominations for Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire and Veep.

The network nearly dominated the entire male drama category, taking four out of the five nominations. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi were nominated again, the latter for the final time, along with True Detective’s Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Kevin Spacey was also recognized for his work on Netflix’s House of Cards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was nominated once more for her lead role in Veep. On the miniseries and television movie front, The Normal Heart and Olive Kitteridge brought HBO four nominations with acting nods for Heart’s Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts and Kitteridge's Richard Jenkins and Frances McDormand.

ABC’s Modern Family led all television shows with acting nominations going to Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Julie Bowen as well as another for the comedy’s ensemble cast. Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Homeland all received three nominations including one in stunt coordination. House of Cards also had three.

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany and How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis are new to the female drama category and both elicited cheers from the crowd.

Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco continued to be the most nominated performer in SAG history, adding another nod in the comedy actress front— a category that included a tie and therefore six nominations.

The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Adrien Brody, Houdini

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Female Actorin a TV Movie or Miniseries

Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honourable Woman

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart

Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Louis C.K., Louie

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jim Parsons, TheBig Bang Theory

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

FemaleActor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Woody Harrelson, True Detective

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards