HBO, 'Modern Family' Lead 2012 SAG Award Nominations
Nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors
Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning in eight television categories,
and HBO was again the leader with 10 nods.
The premium network was recognized for drama series Boardwalk Empire as well as acting nods
for Game Change's Woody Harrelson, Ed
Harris and Julianne Moore; Hemingway
& Gellhorn's Clive Owen and Nicole Kidman; Boardwalk's Steve Buscemi; and The
Newsroom's Jeff Daniels, plus two nominations for stunt ensemble.
ABC's Modern Family
was the most recognized program with four nominations for best comedy ensemble
and stars Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara. Six other programs
received three nods apiece: HBO's Boardwalk
Empire and Game Change, AMC's Breaking Bad, PBS' Downton Abbey, Showtime's Homeland
and NBC's 30 Rock.
AMC was the second most-recognized network with six
nominations for Breaking Bad and Mad Men, plus two stunt ensemble nods.
NBC and Showtime each came up with five noms, the former for 30 Rock, The Office and Parks and
Recreation star Amy Poehler and the latter for Homeland and Nurse Jackie.
The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on
Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.
Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries:
Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys
Woody Harrelson, Game Change
Ed Harris, Game Change
Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn
Bill Paxton, Hatfields & McCoys
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries:
Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gellhorn
Julianne Moore, Game Change
Charlotte Rampling, Restless
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Alfre Woodard, Steel Magnolias
Male actor in a comedy series:
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Louis CK, Louie
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
Female actor in a comedy series:
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Betty White, Hot in Cleveland
Ensemble in a comedy series:
30 Rock, NBC
The Big Bang Theory, CBS
Glee, Fox
Modern Family, ABC
Nurse Jackie, Showtime
The Office, NBC
Female actor in a drama series:
Claire Danes, Homeland
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Male actor in a drama series:
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Damian Lewis, Homeland
Ensemble in a drama series:
Boardwalk Empire, HBO
Breaking Bad, AMC
Downton Abbey, PBS
Homeland, Showtime
Mad Men, AMC
