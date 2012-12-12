HBO, 'Modern Family' Lead 2012 SAG Award Nominations

Nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors

Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning in eight television categories,

and HBO was again the leader with 10 nods.

The premium network was recognized for drama series Boardwalk Empire as well as acting nods

for Game Change's Woody Harrelson, Ed

Harris and Julianne Moore; Hemingway

& Gellhorn's Clive Owen and Nicole Kidman; Boardwalk's Steve Buscemi; and The

Newsroom's Jeff Daniels, plus two nominations for stunt ensemble.

ABC's Modern Family

was the most recognized program with four nominations for best comedy ensemble

and stars Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara. Six other programs

received three nods apiece: HBO's Boardwalk

Empire and Game Change, AMC's Breaking Bad, PBS' Downton Abbey, Showtime's Homeland

and NBC's 30 Rock.

AMC was the second most-recognized network with six

nominations for Breaking Bad and Mad Men, plus two stunt ensemble nods.

NBC and Showtime each came up with five noms, the former for 30 Rock, The Office and Parks and

Recreation star Amy Poehler and the latter for Homeland and Nurse Jackie.

The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.

Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries:

Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys

Woody Harrelson, Game Change

Ed Harris, Game Change

Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn

Bill Paxton, Hatfields & McCoys

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gellhorn

Julianne Moore, Game Change

Charlotte Rampling, Restless

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Alfre Woodard, Steel Magnolias

Male actor in a comedy series:

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Louis CK, Louie

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Female actor in a comedy series:

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Betty White, Hot in Cleveland

Ensemble in a comedy series:



30 Rock, NBC

The Big Bang Theory, CBS

Glee, Fox

Modern Family, ABC

Nurse Jackie, Showtime

The Office, NBC

Female actor in a drama series:

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Male actor in a drama series:

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Ensemble in a drama series:



Boardwalk Empire, HBO

Breaking Bad, AMC

Downton Abbey, PBS

Homeland, Showtime

Mad Men, AMC