HBO Max Launches in 15 More European Markets

AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit said that its HBO Max streaming service launched in 15 more countries in Europe, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

HBO Max is now available in 61 territories and later this year, it will be lit up in Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The company also has plans to expand in Southeast Asia.

To gain subscribers, HBO Max is offering promotional pricing in Europe. New subscribers in some markets will get 30% of the regular monthly price and be able to keep that rate for as long as they remain subscribers.

In the Netherlands, HBO Max will have two tiers, both launching at 50% off the regular monthly subscription price. The standard tier, offering a 4K picture, three concurrent streams and 40 downloads, is €3.99 and the basic tier is €2.99.

“From today, HBO Max is streaming in 21 European countries with Central and Eastern Europe, Portugal and the Netherlands joining the Nordics, Spain and Andorra where we launched the platform last year,” said Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA.

“Central and Eastern Europe is where it all began for our European business back in 1991 with our first linear channels and we’re pleased that today, more than 30 years later, we’re bringing fans in the region a completely new way to access all their favorite entertainment,” she said.

HBO Max launched in the U.S. in May 2020 In June 2021, it became available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in October 2021 it arrived in Europe, launching in the Nordics, Spain, and Andorra. ■