HBO Max Latin America Launches Set for June

AT&T’s HBO Max is set to launch in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the start of the direct-to-consumer streaming service's international rollout.

Following the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

As in the U.S., HBO Max has to convert HBO subscribers currently on different platforms. The company said HBO Go direct-billed customers and those who are billed through partners, will get instant access to HBO Max. HBO Go will be phased out and subscribers will have access to a new HBO Max app that wll run on HBO Max’s global tech stack.

HBO Max will be available through a variety of subscription options, and downloadable on different types of devices including smartphones, tablets and a wide range of smart entertainment platforms.

Latin American Territories getting HBO Max in June include: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.