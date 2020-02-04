HBO Max Acquires Sexual Misconduct Documentary ‘On the Record’

HBO Max has acquired documentary On the Record, about sexual harassment in the music industry. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering produced and directed the project, about industry executive Drew Dixon and her allegations against mogul Russell Simmons.

Oprah Winfrey had been an executive producer, and the documentary was going to stream on Apple TV+. Both backed off on the project, Winfrey citing “creative differences” with the filmmakers.

On the Record premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in late January and was well received.

Besides Dixon, the film looks at accusations from Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Hines, Jenny Lumet, Alexia Norton Jones, “delving deeply into the ways women of color’s voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these crimes,” according to HBO Max.

“The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all of the women who bravely chose to share their stories in On the Record moved us profoundly,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “I’ve been impressed with Amy and Kirby’s work over the years covering this complex subject matter, and look forward to this film finding the widest possible audience.”

Simmons has not been charged with any crimes.

“Kirby and I are so proud to be teaming with HBO Max to give this film the outstanding platform it deserves and can’t wait for the public to see and hear the voices of these courageous women,” said Ziering.

On the Record is produced by Dick and Ziering’s Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island and Abigail Disney for Level Forward the executive producers. Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy produce.