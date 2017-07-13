HBO Makes ‘Insecure’ Season One Free for Streaming

All eight episodes of the first season of HBO comedy Insecure will be free to stream on YouTube and HBO.com, starting at 6 a.m. July 23 and ending 24 hours later. Season two of Insecure, also with eight episodes, debuts July 23 as well.

The show stars Issa Rae as Issa, Yvonne Orji as Molly, Jay Ellis as Lawrence and Lisa Joyce as Frieda. It follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their flaws and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

Rae wrote the New York Times bestseller The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which was published in 2015. Her web content, which includes the series “Awkward Black Girl,” has garnered more than 25 million views and over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Insecure was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore and is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.