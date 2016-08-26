HBO Lines Up Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Special

Jerrod Carmichael will film his second solo special for HBO this fall, and debut it in 2017. Carmichael created and stars in The Carmichael Show on NBC. His first HBO solo special, Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store, debuted on HBO in Oct. 2014.

A24 is producing the venture, one of several new comedy projects at HBO.

Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds will air on HBO later this year, after taping in Chicago at the Vic Theatre in April. Holmes, formerly the host of The Pete Holmes Show on TBS, also stars in the upcoming HBO comedy from executive producer Judd Apatow, Crashing, about a stand-up comic in New York.

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous tapes Sept. 16 in Denver and airs on HBO next year. To be produced by Funny Or Die, the special will be executive produced by Miller, Dave Becky, Mike Berkowitz and, for Funny Or Die, Anna Wenger and Betsy Koch. Jeff Tomsic directs.

Miller is one of the stars of HBO’s Silicon Valley, playing goofy entrepreneur Erlich Bachman.

All Def Comedy tapes Sept. 7 at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles and is scheduled to air in November. It will be hosted by Tony Rock and executive produced by Russell Simmons, Jeru Tillman, Stan Lathan and Chris Conti; Lathan directs too.

HBO is also unveiling the sketch comedy program Tracey Ullman’s Show Oct. 28. HBO has ordered six half-hour episodes; the network describes the show as looking at “modern life on the British side of the pond.” Ullman’s HBO credits include Tracey Takes On…, which ran for four seasons.