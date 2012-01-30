HBO Leads TV Winners at SAG Awards

HBO

led the way at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night,

nabbing five of the nine TV awards.

The

pay cable network was led by Boardwalk Empire, which won for

outstanding ensemble in a drama series as well as its star Steve Buscemi for

outstanding male actor in a drama series. HBO also scored wins for outstanding

actor in a TV movie/miniseries with Paul Giamatti (Too Big to Fail) and

Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce).

Earlier

in the night, the Game of Thrones stunt team won for outstanding action

performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

The

broadcast networks won two awards for the night. ABC's Modern Family won

for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series and Alec Baldwin nabbed his sixth

straight award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series for his portrayal

of studio executive Jack Donaghy on NBC's 30 Rock.

Jessica

Lange from FX's American Horror Story and Betty White from TV Land's Hot

in Cleveland took home the awards for outstanding female actor in a drama and comedy

series, respectively.

Actress

Mary Tyler Moore was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.