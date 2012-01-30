HBO Leads TV Winners at SAG Awards
HBO
led the way at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night,
nabbing five of the nine TV awards.
The
pay cable network was led by Boardwalk Empire, which won for
outstanding ensemble in a drama series as well as its star Steve Buscemi for
outstanding male actor in a drama series. HBO also scored wins for outstanding
actor in a TV movie/miniseries with Paul Giamatti (Too Big to Fail) and
Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce).
Earlier
in the night, the Game of Thrones stunt team won for outstanding action
performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.
The
broadcast networks won two awards for the night. ABC's Modern Family won
for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series and Alec Baldwin nabbed his sixth
straight award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series for his portrayal
of studio executive Jack Donaghy on NBC's 30 Rock.
Jessica
Lange from FX's American Horror Story and Betty White from TV Land's Hot
in Cleveland took home the awards for outstanding female actor in a drama and comedy
series, respectively.
Actress
Mary Tyler Moore was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
