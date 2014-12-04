HBO Leads in Nominations for 2015 Writers Guild Awards

The Writers Guild of America, West and Writers Guild of America, East announced Thursday nominations for the 2015 Writers Guild Awards. HBO led all networks with 16 nominees.

Nominees for Drama Series came from HBO’s Game of Thrones, CBS’ The Good Wife, Netflix’s House of Cards, AMC’s Mad Men and HBO’s True Detective.

FX’s Louie, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon Prime’s Transparent and HBO’s Veep all reeled in nominations for Comedy Series.

New Series nominees eluded broadcast, with nominees from Showtime’s The Affair, Cinemax’s The Knick, HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon Prime’s Transparent and HBO’s True Detective.

Lifetime pulled in two nominations for Long Form Original with Deliverance Creek and Return to Zero.

Long Form Adapted nominees were grabbed from History’s Houdini, Discovery’s Klondike, HBO’s The Normal Heart, Olive Kitteridge and the pilot of The Leftovers.

Comedy/Variety—Series nominees included Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Inside Amy Schumer and The Colbert Report, HBO’s Last Week Tonight and Real Time with Bill Maher, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Daytime Drama nominees featured NBC’s Days of Our Lives and ABC’s General Hospital.

The awards show will be held on Feb. 14 at simultaneous ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

A full list of the nominees can be found here.