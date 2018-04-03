HBO Leads NAMIC Vision Award Wins
HBO garnered the most NAMIC Vision Awards honors, the diversity organization announced Tuesday.
The premium service took home six NAMIC Vision Awards, which recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.
The network’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack won two awards for original movie and best performance in a drama for its star Oprah Winfrey, according to NAMIC.
ESPN was the only other network to win multiple awards with four, according to NAMIC. The winners will be announced later today during the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Multicultural TV Summit event.
“Congratulations are extended to the winners of the 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards” said Sandra Girado, vice president of Events and Partner Relations, NAMIC in a statement. “As diversity within our industry’s consumer base continues to flourish, it is our responsibility to nurture this growth and continue to produce ethnically and culturally relevant content reflective of the rich diversity of our viewing audience. NAMIC, in collaboration with the NAMIC - Southern California chapter, is honored to recognize the hard work of these deserving winners, and their achievements in the advancement of multiplatform programming.”
The Winners of The 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards are as follows:
Animation
The Fred Rogers Company/Curious World– Through the Woods
Best Performance – Comedy
Starz – Robert Wu: Survivor’s Remorse
Best Performance – Drama
HBO – Oprah Winfrey: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Children’s
Disney Junior – Elena of Avalor
Comedy (tie)
HBO – Insecure
Universal Television/Netflix - Master of None
Digital Media – Long Form
NBC Asian America – Deported
Digital Media – Short Form
ESPN – 30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong
Documentary
HBO – Baltimore Rising
Drama
ABC – American Crime
Foreign Language
Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic – Niños en la Frontera
Lifestyle
Fuse/Red Bull – Social Fabric
News/Informational
HBO – VICE News Tonight: Trump Chicago Gangs
Original Movie or Special
HBO – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Reality
ESPN Features – Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams with Common
Reality – Social Issues
VICELAND – RISE
Sports (tie)
ESPN Features – SC Featured: A League of Her Own
ESPN – E60: Underdog
Variety/Talk Show
HBO – George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.
