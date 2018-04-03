HBO Leads NAMIC Vision Award Wins

HBO garnered the most NAMIC Vision Awards honors, the diversity organization announced Tuesday.

The premium service took home six NAMIC Vision Awards, which recognize original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of color that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.

The network’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack won two awards for original movie and best performance in a drama for its star Oprah Winfrey, according to NAMIC.

ESPN was the only other network to win multiple awards with four, according to NAMIC. The winners will be announced later today during the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Multicultural TV Summit event.

“Congratulations are extended to the winners of the 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards” said Sandra Girado, vice president of Events and Partner Relations, NAMIC in a statement. “As diversity within our industry’s consumer base continues to flourish, it is our responsibility to nurture this growth and continue to produce ethnically and culturally relevant content reflective of the rich diversity of our viewing audience. NAMIC, in collaboration with the NAMIC - Southern California chapter, is honored to recognize the hard work of these deserving winners, and their achievements in the advancement of multiplatform programming.”

The Winners of The 2018 NAMIC Vision Awards are as follows:

Animation

The Fred Rogers Company/Curious World– Through the Woods

Best Performance – Comedy

Starz – Robert Wu: Survivor’s Remorse

Best Performance – Drama

HBO – Oprah Winfrey: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Children’s

Disney Junior – Elena of Avalor

Comedy (tie)

HBO – Insecure

Universal Television/Netflix - Master of None

Digital Media – Long Form

NBC Asian America – Deported

Digital Media – Short Form

ESPN – 30 for 30 Shorts: 24 Strong

Documentary

HBO – Baltimore Rising

Drama

ABC – American Crime

Foreign Language

Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic – Niños en la Frontera

Lifestyle

Fuse/Red Bull – Social Fabric

News/Informational

HBO – VICE News Tonight: Trump Chicago Gangs

Original Movie or Special

HBO – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Reality

ESPN Features – Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams with Common

Reality – Social Issues

VICELAND – RISE

Sports (tie)

ESPN Features – SC Featured: A League of Her Own

ESPN – E60: Underdog

Variety/Talk Show

HBO – George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.