HBO Leads Creative Arts Emmys With 17 Wins

HBO was the most-decorated network at the 2012 Creative Arts

Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 17 statues at the ceremony in Los Angeles

Saturday night.

The premium cabler's fantasy epic Game of Thrones was also the most recognized program, taking six

awards, while drama Boardwalk Empire

earned three wins and the movie Hemingway

& Gellhorn and documentary special George

Harrison: Living in the Material World earned two apiece.

Its political movie Game

Change and comedy Girls were both

honored with outstanding casting awards for a movie and comedy series,

respectively, while Showtime's Homeland

took the equivalent win for drama series.

CBS earned 13 awards, the second-most overall and the most

of any broadcast network thanks in large part to its awards telecasts. CBS' 65th Annual Tony Awards

received three nods while the 54th

Annual Grammy Awards and The Kennedy

Center Honors each saw two.

Sitcom Two and a Half

Men also took a pair of wins including a guest actress award for Kathy

Bates as the afterlife version of Charlie Harper. Undercover Boss won for outstanding reality program.

Masterpiece series

Great Expectations (four awards) and Downton Abbey (two awards) helped PBS' tally

of 11 wins for the night.

The Discovery Channel miniseries Frozen Planet earned four nods, including outstanding nonfiction

series, as did NBC's Saturday Night Live.

History's record-breaking western miniseries Hatfields & McCoys took three statues to round out the night's

top-winning programs.

Also of note, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart took home another win for

outstanding writing for a variety series. In children's programming, Disney

Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place

won for outstanding children's program and Nickelodeon took the award for

outstanding animated program with it's Penguins

of Madagascar.

Among guest actor/actress nods, Raising Hope star Martha Plimpton was recognized for her turn on

CBS drama The Good Wife, Jimmy Fallon

won in comedy for his role as host of NBC's Late

Night and Jeremy Davies took the statue for his work on FX's Justified.