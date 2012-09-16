HBO Leads Creative Arts Emmys With 17 Wins
HBO was the most-decorated network at the 2012 Creative Arts
Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 17 statues at the ceremony in Los Angeles
Saturday night.
The premium cabler's fantasy epic Game of Thrones was also the most recognized program, taking six
awards, while drama Boardwalk Empire
earned three wins and the movie Hemingway
& Gellhorn and documentary special George
Harrison: Living in the Material World earned two apiece.
Its political movie Game
Change and comedy Girls were both
honored with outstanding casting awards for a movie and comedy series,
respectively, while Showtime's Homeland
took the equivalent win for drama series.
CBS earned 13 awards, the second-most overall and the most
of any broadcast network thanks in large part to its awards telecasts. CBS' 65th Annual Tony Awards
received three nods while the 54th
Annual Grammy Awards and The Kennedy
Center Honors each saw two.
Sitcom Two and a Half
Men also took a pair of wins including a guest actress award for Kathy
Bates as the afterlife version of Charlie Harper. Undercover Boss won for outstanding reality program.
Masterpiece series
Great Expectations (four awards) and Downton Abbey (two awards) helped PBS' tally
of 11 wins for the night.
The Discovery Channel miniseries Frozen Planet earned four nods, including outstanding nonfiction
series, as did NBC's Saturday Night Live.
History's record-breaking western miniseries Hatfields & McCoys took three statues to round out the night's
top-winning programs.
Also of note, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart took home another win for
outstanding writing for a variety series. In children's programming, Disney
Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place
won for outstanding children's program and Nickelodeon took the award for
outstanding animated program with it's Penguins
of Madagascar.
Among guest actor/actress nods, Raising Hope star Martha Plimpton was recognized for her turn on
CBS drama The Good Wife, Jimmy Fallon
won in comedy for his role as host of NBC's Late
Night and Jeremy Davies took the statue for his work on FX's Justified.
