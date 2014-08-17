HBO Leads Creative Arts Emmy Haul With 15

Los Angeles -- HBO led all networks with 15 wins at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday night — the most of any network, but down from the 20 creative arts statuettes the network earned in 2013.

Saturday Night Live was the winningest show at the three and a half hour ceremony, which took place at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. The NBC variety series took home five awards, including best guest actor in a comedy series for Jimmy Fallon, who was not in attendance.

“He was unable to be here tonight because he was arrested,” presenter Joel McHale said when accepting the award for Fallon.

Uzo Aduba of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black won for guest actress in a comedy series — one of three wins for the show and seven for the digital network, which won only two creative arts awards last year. Netflix tied with Fox for fourth most Emmys of the night, behind HBO, NBC (10) and PBS (8).

Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey (Fox), Game of Thrones (HBO), Sherlock: His Last Vow (PBS), and True Detective (HBO), tied for the second most wins of any show with four each.

Joe Morton took home the Emmy for guest actor in a drama series for his work on ABC’s Scandal. Allison Janney won for best drama series guest actress for Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Accepting her award she thanked “the crew guy who got me a shot of bourbon before my first sex scene. He was incredibly important to me.”

Jon Voight accepted the Governor’s Award for late casting director Marion Dougherty, the subject of the 2013 HBO documentary Casting By. Voight told the story of how Dougherty cast him in Midnight Cowboy, even after he had disappointed in a TV role she had previously cast him in. “She was willing to double down even though I’d come up short,” he said, adding, “she became my champion.”

Digital studio Funny or Die won its first Emmy, for the episode of Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis on which President Obama appeared.

Jane Lynch, who won an Emmy in 2010 for her work on Glee, won for best reality host for NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. Speaking to reporters backstage, Lynch compared winning at the creative arts awards to her previous victory. “I’m happier, for some reason,” she said, adding. “I’m going to go to the party. I never do that.”

