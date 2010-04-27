HBO Launches ‘True Blood' Webisodes

HBO is launching original

webisodes (or "minisodes" as the network is calling them) set in the True

Blood universe. The first of six original episodes will premiere Tuesday (April

27), exclusively on Yahoo! TV.

The minisodes are written by True

Blood creator Alan Ball, and star lead cast members from the HBO drama

series. Shot on the show's set, the three to five minute episodes will

reference both past and future storylines, meant to satiate die hard fans

appetites until the program returns June 13.

Following its debut on Yahoo!, the

first episode will become available at HBO.com and the True Blood

Facebook page April 28, and will appear on the network itself May 2 following

an encore episode of the series. It will also be available on HBO On Demand

starting May 3.

"The minisodes provide a wonderful and rare opportunity to

take a deeper look into Bon Temps and the characters that live in this colorful

town," said Ball in a statement. "The scenes are so much fun, and the

performances as stellar as always. I can't wait to share them with

everyone, old fans and new."

"We can't think of a better way to quench fans' thirst for True

Blood than to give them six, entirely new minisodes that let them step back

into the amazing world created by Alan Ball," said Zach Enterlin, VP of advertising

and promotion, HBO, in a statement. "The minisodes are a perfect way to reward

fans of the series while simultaneously exposing new, interested viewers to the

show."