HBO Launches Mobile in Korea

HBO has launched a mobile service in Korea with SK Telecom. The service, which features full episodes from HBO series Sex and the City, Six Feet Under and Curb Your Enthusiasm, debuted December 22.



SK Telecom is promoting the launch with a month-long free trial period. Through January 21, the company will offer four episodes each from Sex and the City and Six Feet Under.



Prior to this, HBO's biggest mobile partnership abroad was with Vodafone, which offers programming from the pay cable network throughout Europe.



In the U.S., HBO has an exclusive mobile partnership with Cingular, a subscription service called HBO Mobile.



