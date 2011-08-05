HBO Lands PPV Distribution Of Pacquiao-Marquez Fight

Pound-for-pound boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is returning to HBO after Pacquiao's promotion company Top Rank Inc. announced Friday that HBO will distribute his Nov. 12 pay-per-view bout against Juan Manuel Marquez.

No details were provided, but HBO will team with "Time Warner assets" to promote the event, according to sources close to the situation. HBO lost the rights to Pacuquiao's May 7 PPV fight against Shane Mosley to Showtime, which teamed with CBS to provide comprehensive pre-fight coverage on the broadcast network.

In a statement, HBO said: "We're thrilled that Manny Pacquiao's Nov. 12 fight with Juan Manuel Marquez will be presented by HBO Pay-Per-View. We look forward to working with Top Rank on this special event"