HBO Lands David E. Kelley's Limited Series 'Big Little Lies'

HBO has ordered limited series Big Little Lies from David E. Kelley, with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman attached to star.

The series is based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel of the same name, which tells the tale of three mothers of kindergartners whose apparently perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

Witherspoon and her Pacific Standard production banner, along with Kidman and her Blossom Films, optioned the film and television rights to Big Little Lies. The two will executive produce along with Kelley. Most recently, Kelly was the showrunner on CBS’ short-lived comedy The Crazy Ones.