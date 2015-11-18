HBO Inks Deal With ‘True Detective’ Creator Pizzolatto

HBO has entered into an exclusive overall deal with writer/producer Nic Pizzolatto through 2018. HBO said a number of new projects are being considered, as well as future "incarnations" of the drama series True Detective.

“I am thrilled to continue our relationship with Nic, as he is one of the most exceptionally talented writers and producers working today,” said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. “I look forward to seeing where his unique creative vision will take us next.”

True Detective earned raves out of the box, while the second season got mixed reviews, and an ignominious plug at the Emmys, host Andy Samberg listing it among the shows America said good bye to in 2015. HBO said it averaged 11 million cumulative viewers this season, off a bit from season one’s 12 million.

HBO did not say whether there will be a season three for the crime anthology series.