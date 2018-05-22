HBO Greenlights Season Two of ‘Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas’

HBO has renewed the late-night series Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas for season two. The ten-episode first season debuted Friday, April 13. According to HBO, “The series covers a wide range of social and cultural issues, ranging from the trivial to the impactful.”

Cenac was a writer and correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart from 2008 to 2012. His TV credits also include People of Earth, Archer and Maron.

“We’re so thrilled to have such a relevant, thought-provoking and sharply funny show on the network,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We’re all looking forward to seeing what problem areas Wyatt and his team decide to tackle next season.”

The executive producers of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas are Cenac, Ezra Edelman, John Oliver, Tim Greenberg, David Martin, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Hallie Haglund, who is also head writer.

The show is produced for HBO by Avalon Television.