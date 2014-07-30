HBO Greenlights David Simon Miniseries

HBO has greenlit the next project from longtime creative partner David Simon, whose series Treme ended in December after four seasons. Show Me A Hero, a six-part dramatic miniseries, will tell a story centered on race and politics in Yonkers, N.Y.

Simon, creator of The Wire and miniseries Generation Kill and The Corner for HBO, will executive produce and write the miniseries with William F. Zorzi. Paul Haggis will direct and also serve as executive producer. Catherine Keener and Oscar Isaac are set to star.

Show Me A Hero is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Lisa Belkin, which chronicles a young mayor’s effort to build court-ordered low-income housing units in predominantly white neighborhoods and the social and political fallout that results. Nina Noble and Gail Mutrux will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Earlier this month, Simon’s Treme earned four nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for best miniseries.