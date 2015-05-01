HBO Greenlights Comedy Series ‘Brothers in Atlanta’

Brothers in Atlanta, the comedy pilot executive produced by Lorne Michaels, has been picked up to series by HBO.

Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, former writers and performers on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, created, wrote and star in the show, which has them playing struggling entertainers and best friends in Atlanta.

Riddle and Salahuddin are serving as executive producers along with Michaels, Andrew Singer and Tim Story, who is directing.

Brothers in Atlanta is produced by Anna Dokoza, Jeff Field of Field Entertainment and Doug Griffin of The Story Co.

Maya Rudolph and Jaden Smith are slated to guest star on the show.