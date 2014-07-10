HBO Greenlights Beyonce, Jay Z Concert Film #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif.—HBO will produce a film of the final concert of Beyonce and Jay Z’s world tour, the network announced Thursday. The special will be recorded during the married musical artist’s final two concerts of their On the Run tour Sept. 12 and 13.

News of the special was announced just prior to the network’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

“This is a major musical event that belongs on HBO,” Michael Lombardo, president of programming HBO, said in a statement. “It’s going to be a night to remember.”